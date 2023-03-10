Veep Chilima praises Africa Public Health Fund, Global Fund for availing $1.4m, $106m funds to Malawi

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has praised the Africa Public Health Fund and the Global Fund for availing $1.4m and $106m respectively, to the Government of Malawi.

Chilima was speaking on Friday at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe during SADC Regional Ministerial Meeting on Cholera and other Epidemics.

“There are limited funding opportunities for health and climate change interventions and also preparatory phases of the contingency plans hence we fail to adequately implement these plans.

I ask you to consider these challenges during your deliberations in your meeting,” Chilima implored at the availing ceremony.

The high level meeting has drawn participants from 14 countries such as Republic of Angola, Botswana, Comoros, DRC, Eswathini , Lesotho, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi