Fight against myths, misinformation on Cholera-Chilima

By Lovemore Khomo

Chilima poses for a photo with Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director

Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed the need to clear myths, misinformation and disinformation that surrounds cholera vaccines and others for the safety and well-being of people.

Chilima was speaking on Friday, at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe during SADC Regional Ministerial Meeting on Cholera and other Epidemics.

The meeting aims at strengthening and enhancing collaboration and coordination for cross-border preparedness and response to the on-going cholera outbreak and other climate related health emergencies.

“Malawi continues to encounter a number of social challenges bordering on religious beliefs, misinformation and disinformation. We appeal to our religious and traditional leaders to stand up to the occasion and help government to convince their subordinates to access Cholera treatment. This is a matter of life and death.” Appealed Chilima

The State Vice President then advised the public ‘not to listen those misguided characters who preach that drugs or medicines are satanic.’

Meeting in progress

“The last I checked, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and researchers in the medical profession were all created in the image of God and I haven’t heard any declaration to the contrary. Please ignore such satanic preachers who are the devil’s mentors. It is, therefore, our collective expectation that this meeting will discuss and find solutions to these challenges which I am sure they are also common across our continent,” Chilima said.

He therefore called upon all members to take part in the fight to end cholera and describes situation as a regional crisis that requires concerted efforts.

“As Malawi Government, we are committed to ensure that we control and even eliminate diseases such as cholera. As we speak, with support from our partners we have put in place WHO approved strategies to control the disease. After many years of no cholera, Malawi detected the first cholera case on 28th February, 2022 following tropical storms Ana and Gombe in January, 2022.” He said

Regional statistics as of March 2023, showed there have been 127,168 reported Cholera cases with 3,000 deaths across twelve (12) African countries represented in the conference. New cases per day which stood at 700 between January and February 2023 have now gone down to about 350 cases per day and it is still going down.

14 countries attending the meeting are; Angola, Botswana, Comoros, DRC, Eswathini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique and Malawi.