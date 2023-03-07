DPP’s Joyce Chitsulo describes women, youths as ‘development drivers’

Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo says empowering women and youth through economic security by exposing them to more opportunities be in education, Information Technology, Small and Medium Scale businesses among others is catalyst for rapid development in the country.

Chitsulo who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament was speaking at the disbursement of K3.5 million “seed money to various women and youths groups” on Monday at Chiwembu Agriculture Office in Senior Traditional Authority Nthache.

With funds from Community Development Fund (CDF), Chitsulo says empowerment of women and youths are “necessary catalysts” for speedy development of the country and her constituency in particular.



“As your servant I am dedicated to continue working hard to unlock new hope, new financial opportunities and new possibilities for our women and youths of my constituency towards their development and prosperity, “said Chitsulo who is also chairperson of Public Appointments Committee (PAC)

She added that that she wants her constituency to be a shining example to all women and youths who believe in dreams, actions and innovations.

Chitsulo further disclosed that “very soon” she intends to disburse another K9 million targeting the ultra-poor people mainly for those who are agribusiness in her constituency for them also to be self-reliant.

Speaking at the same function, Senior Traditional Authority Nthache and Govati lauded their Member of Parliament for initiating various business projects for his subjects.

Nthache said: “women and youths represent the most dynamic and vibrant segment of the society hence the need for government and other stakeholders to empower them to spur socioeconomic development and transformation of the country and in particular at local level.

“Gender equality, women’s empowerment and youths must be viewed as “non- negotiable policy” by any leader because the more opportunities are given to the women and youths, the more the society will reap the development benefits from their skills and innovations,” said Nthache in his moving speech.

Senior Traditional Authority Govati also hailed Chitsulo for her development projects she has lined up in empowering the women and youths groups.

Govati has further described his MP as a humble, God fearing and selfless servant for her role in initiating various developments in the constituency.