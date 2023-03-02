MCP SHOOTS BACK AT REV. MUNTHALI…Tells him to bring evidence of corruption

The Malawi Congress Party(MCP) has hit back at its former National Publicity Secretary, Rev Maurice Munthali to bring evidence of the alleged corruption as mentioned in his resignation letter.

According to the letter signed by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma, while the party says it is saddened by Munthali’s departure from both posts, it has demanded any evidence of corruption from him.

“In his two separate letters of resignation, Rev Munthali cites governance challenges and alleged corruption as a basis for his resignation. As per His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to the fight against corruption, we urge Rev Maurice Munthali to bring forward any evidence to the relevant institutions to help to fight the vice,” says the letter which Malawi Voice has seen.

Rev Maurice Munthali dumped MCP yesterday with a “stunning letter’ to President Chakwera.

In the letter he alleges that government has failed to fight against corruption hence his resignation from both positions of publicity secretary and as an aide to Chakwera.

Munthali’s resignation came barely hours after State House Director of Communication Sean Kampondeni also announced his departure.