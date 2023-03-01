Ma Blacks to storm Mangochi on Martyrs

By Hanleck Mkumba

Mangochi, Mana: Reggae outfit, Black Missionaries will perform at Davido’s Lounge in Mangochi on Friday with promises of a great and entertaining show.

One of the show organisers, Gerald Kazembe said Black Missionaries will entertain people beyond entertainment on Friday being a holiday.

“As way of celebrating our martyrs, we thought of inviting the Black Missionaries to perform here in Mangochi and as such we are inviting people from around Mangochi to come in their large numbers to celebrate our fallen heros,” Kazembe added.

Entry fare is K4,000 per head according to the organisers and the show is expected to start at 8;00 in the evening.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, the Black Missionaries leader, Anjiru Fumulani said all is set for the Mangochi show, adding that people should expect great show full of good music.

He also called on people in Mangochi and surrounding areas to come and patronize the show which will be a mixture of old and new Black Missionaries old and new hits.

Apart from Ma Black, Mr. Cool, Anthony Makondetsa will also take the stage.