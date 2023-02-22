spot_img
Fredokiss prays for fairness in Police recruitment process

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM Youth Director Penjani Kalua, better known for his stage name Fredokiss, has appealed for fairness in the recruitment of police officers.

This follows a publication from the Malawi Police Service (MPS), inviting qualified Malawians to join the service as Recruit Constables on Grade N.

And writing on his Facebook page, the hip hop star and youth activist prayed that MPS should give opportunity to all Malawians, including those without ‘connections’ in the service.

FREDOKISS: Please Lembani ko ana a anthu wamba

“Please Lembani ko ana a anthu wamba, ana a anthu opanda maina. So long they are qualified,” said Kalua.

He also urged politicians to keep their hands away from the process.

Kalua’s plea comes on the heels that some top gurus in government circumvent the recruitment processes by putting their ‘preferred candidates’ at the expense of highly qualified ‘candidates.’

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

