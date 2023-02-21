Down Ball FC Wins C4C Girls Football Bonanza

By Edwin Mauluka, Contributor

Down Ball FC are the champions for the Saturday’s Girls Football Bonanza after beating Chilinde Queens in penalty shootout.

The Bonanza, which took place at Don Bosco football ground organized by Chance for Change Malawi (C4C), was part of promoting women’s football for grassroot teams which face a lot of challenges particularly sponsorship and to promote budding young girls in the sport stamp their mark into the world of Malawi Women’s football.

Both teams held to a goalless draw before Down Ball won the penalties by sailing past Chilinde Queens 5-4.

Harry Mulumbe, Down Ball FC coach described the event as a great platform which has helped her players get exposure and experience.

“We are excited that we have performed well and win this competition. This is a culmination of good preparation and determination from our players.” He said while encouraging other institutions to provide sponsorship to girls football in the country.

During the competition, C4C FC and Memory FC completed on third and fourth place respectively. Memory FC lost in a game which saw C4C win 5-0.

The Guest of Honor during the event, Linda Kasenda, coach for Civo Womens Football Team, hailed C4C for organizing the tournament.

“The Bonanza came at a good time. We need to develop our game from grassroot, we don’t have youth leagues or cups for girls football.

So, what chance for change has done zatithandizira kuti tione luso Lina lobisika (has helped us to spot hidden talent).

For sure, the girls enjoyed the games so, we need more sponsors to come and help women football.” Expressed Kasenda

She noted that most of the companies help and sponsor men’s football than women football. She therefore indicated that if girls begin to receive enough support like men do, “we can do better, we have good players in Malawi but sangaonekele (cannot be seen) because we don’t have leagues or cups.”

Kasenda has since encouraged young girls to work hard both in school and sports if they want to achieve their goals.

“They will face a lot of challenges but they should not give up just focus and discipline, above all put God first in everything, and to the teams that participate in this bonanza zisathere pompa (should not end here) they should continue playing.” Advised Kasenda

During prize presentation, Kasenda presented a gift of new soccer ball to the champions.

Naomi Mwakilama, C4C officer and coordinator for the bonanza described the presence of Kasenda at the bonaza as an inspiration to girls.

“She has inspired girls to work hard and we believe that through this bonanza some girls will get opportunities to join big clubs including playing at national and international.” Added Mwakilama.