Machinjiri road rehabilitation to take 4 months- BCC

The Blantyre City Council says it has commenced procurement processes for the rehabilitation of Machinjiri road that was cut off following heavy rains some two weeks ago.

Chimwemwe Mndelemani, Director of Engineering Services for Blantyre City Council, has told MIJ Online that the council has made an application to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets authority to get an approval on engaging a contractor for the rehabilitation works.

According to Mndelemani, construction works are estimated to take about four months. He added that the council has identified diversions and alternative routes to be used in the affected areas which are expected to be fixed as many are in poor condition.

“So far we have identified diversions; these are existing roads which can also serve the public alternatively. Now the council is working on doing some maintenance works on these existing roads so that they are all in good condition,” said Mndelemani

Earlier, communities in Machinjiri Township had threatened to close the 3 kilometer road that pass through Chikapa to Mbwanda in area 2 for what they call negligence from authorities.

The bypass road has now turned into the only road currently under use following the destruction of the main tarmac road.

One of the concerned residents in Area 6, Barnabas Komakoma, who is Community Chairperson, had told MIJ Online that communities have been fixing the road using their own resources for the past 15 years as authorities like the Blantyre City Council have been neglecting the road despite various calls.

Meanwhile, Barnabas has called on council authorities to prioritize the three-kilometer stretch which is currently in bad shape.

“We have engaged our local authorities including our two parliamentarians; Honorable John Bande and Honorable Getrude Nankhumwa to engage with the city council to fix our road which is in bad state since the traffic has now increased,’’ said Barnabas.- (Source: MIJ ONLINE)