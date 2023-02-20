spot_img
Police hunt for Central Medical Stores Trust employee murderers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Natasha Muthete

Lilongwe, February 20, Mana: Police in Lilongwe are hunting for unknown assailants who have brutally murdered Bellington Mkumba, 45, who until his death was an inventory officer at the Central Medical Stores Trust in the Capital City.

Lilongwe Police Public Relation Officer, Hastings Chigalu disclosed Monday, that

Mkumba went to a drinking joint within Falls Estate.

Chigalu said upon returning home at the said time, he parked his car at the entrance in order to open the gate.

“After stepping out of his car, he was attacked by a group of unknown criminals who assaulted him severely.

“The gang escaped the scene when neighbours, who heard Nkumba’s desperate shouts for help, started to show up,” said Chigalu

Chigalu added that he was later rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital while unconscious, where, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted by the said hospital revealed that his death was due to stabbing wounds, strangulation and suffocation from a tight knot around the neck.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police Station has intensified investigations to trace and arrest the assailants.

Bellington Mkumba hailed from Nakwawa Village, Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe District.

