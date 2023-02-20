Ex-NFRA Deputy Boss Viola convicted of abuse of office

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has convicted former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Reserve Agency (NRFA), Gerald Viola, and his accomplice Chrispin Chingola.

Viola has been convicted of abuse of public office contrary to Section 258 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act whereas Chingola has been convicted of influencing a public officer to abuse his office.

However, Viva Nyimba discharged them on Conspiracy and Forgery charges.

The court has since revoked their bail with the State and the defence ordered to make written submissions not later than 24 February.

The Principal Resident Magistrate Nyimba will pronounce the sentence on Monday, 27 February 202.

The two convicts were arrested in 2020 on suspected corrupt practices in the award of a contract to Missies Trading to supply 10,000 metric tons of maize worth MK 3,300,000,000.00