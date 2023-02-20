Kalua asks Chakwera to pardon ‘Change Goal’ Uladi Mussa

Uladi Mussa

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to pardon former Minister of Homeland Security Uladi Mussa.

Kalua made the plea in Parliament on Monday saying Mussa is a national leader and Chakwera should consider releasing him.

He then called upon Minister of Homeland Ken Zikhale Ng’oma to plead with Chakwera to release Mussa,

“I want to appeal to government. We have notable personalities in this country that are languishing in prison; I have in mind Uladi Mussa.

“May I appeal to the Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, and through you this parliament to consider the release of Uladi Mussa being one of our leaders in this country,” said Kalua as quoted by Nation Online

Mussa is serving a five year jail term at Maula Prison. He was sent to jail in 2020 over fraudulent issuing of citizenship and work permits to foreigners