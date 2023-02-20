Macra Commemorates Safer Internet Day

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

Macra’s Director of Economic Regulation Andrew Nyirenda

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) on Monday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Safer Internet Day (SID).

SID aims at raising awareness of emerging cyber safety issues such as cyber bullying, misinformation, sexual exploration among some.

Speaking during the commemoration ceremony at Mount Soche in Blantyre, Macra’s Director of Economic Regulation Andrew Nyirenda, observed that cyber bullying, sexual exploration, and misinformation are among the key issues that affect the youth on the internet.

Nyirenda further revealed that plans are on the pipeline to come up with a child online protection strategy that will enable the children to report abuses and raise the awareness among some.

In his remarks, Head of Digital Forensics and Cyber-Crimes at police headquarters, Gladwell Kubwalo Urged the general public to desist from cyber-crimes as the long arm of law will take its cause once one is caught.

Globally the day was commemorated under the theme “together for a better Internet” while in Malawi the day was being celebrated under a sub-theme “let’s talk about it, making space for conversations about online safety”.

According to Macra, the theme focuses on creating a platform where parents, teachers, guardians, policymakers, and the Government can hold conversations on how to ensure online safety for all, especially children and young adults.