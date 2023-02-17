spot_img
17-year-old girl beaten to death for stealing bananas… resurrects at mortuary

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Dead body in a mortuary

A 17-year-old girl, who was beaten to death on Thursday after being accused by locals of stealing bananas at Apac Town in Ghana, has resurrected.

According to Ghana’s leading online news outlet Monitor, the girl was reportedly found alive as doctors at Apac Hospital were preparing to conduct a post-mortem on her body.

“Information was received that she passed on after being beaten by a mob accusing her of theft.

Our officers visited the scene, recorded statements and conveyed her body to the mortuary at the Apac Main hospital,” said North Kyoga regional police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema

According to Okema, as the doctors wanted to conduct a postmortem, she was discovered still alive.

Accordingly, she was taken to the ward on a life support machine and is still being monitored by the medical team.

