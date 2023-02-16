3 YEARS OF “BLANK PAGE” UNDER CHAKWERA

…. Malawi going in wrong direction, Lawyers

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has concurred with a 2021 afro barometer survey, which revealed that 83.5 percent of Malawians think that the country is going in the wrong direction under President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

This is contained in the lawyer’s body concept note for its Annual General meeting themed: ‘Beyond Rhetoric and Impunity: Law, Governance and Economic Transformation’.

In the note, the MLS has bemoaned lack of principled politicians, strained economy, corruption and decayed infrastructure, saying these are demoralizing Malawians.

Reads the note in part: “To safeguard the people’s will, the authority to exercise power of state was made contingent with sustained trust of the people of Malawi and that trust to be maintained only through open, accountable and transparent government and informed democratic choices.



“There is also an injunction to all institutions and persons to observe and uphold the constitution and the rule of law and no institution or person to perch above the law.”

The MLS note explains that the AGM, slated for March 24 to 26 in Mangochi, intends to open a discussion on the transition of acts of one government to another.

The conference, according to the note, would critically examine the balance of power among the three arms of government and the aspirations of the people of Malawi for an open, democratic and accountable government.