GLITTER AND POMP AS CLUBS, MEDIA TUNE UP FOR TNM SUPER LEAGUE AWARDS

TNM will pay special tribute to the heroes of the just ended season- Gowera

Wednesday 15, 2023 will be a glittering night when TNM Plc—long-term sponsors of the country’s top drawer football league—will decorate outstanding players and journalists to seal the 2022 TNM Super League.

Speaking ahead of the night scheduled for Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Gowera said the awards gala gives TNM Plc the opportunity to reward and recognize individual brilliance in key categories of players, clubs and media.

“The end of every TNM Super League season is a time to look back at the Who’s Who of the local football industry for players and media practitioners. On Wednesday, TNM will pay special tribute to the heroes of the just ended season by decorating and bestowing upon them the medals of recognition they deserve,” he said.

He said the 2022 season was one of the most exciting in recent years as it marked the return to total football action after Covid-19 lockdowns, and that this is reflected in the tight competition for the awards slots in all the key categories.

In the football awards category, players and managers will slug it out for honours in seven categories namely; Goalkeeper of the Season, Defender of the Season, Best Midfielder of the Season, Coach/Manager of the Season, Top Goal scorer of the Season, Rookie of the Season and Player of the Season.

The outstanding players were identified through voting using a monkey survey system. Voters were Team Coaches, Captains and members of the media.

In the media awards category, eight awards are up for grabs in categories of Print, Radio, Television, Radio Commentary, Online, Photography (Still and Video) and Analysis. The media awards are adjudged by an independent panel comprising media scholars and experienced practitioners.

Full List of Nominees;

1) FOOTBALL AWARDS



1.1. GOAKEEPERS



· Pilirani Mapira



· Brighton Munthali



· Richard Chimbamba



1.2. DEFENDERS



· Miracle Gabeya



· Paul Ndhlovu



· Stanley Sanudi



· Gomezgani Chirwa



1.3. ROOKIE



Patrick Mwaungulu

MacDonald Lameck

Gift Chunga



1.4. MANAGER



Kalisto Pasuwa

Elijah Kananji

Charles Kamanga



1.5. MIDFIELDER



Chimwemwe Idana

Chawanangwa Gumbo

Patrick Mwaungulu



1.6. PLAYER OF SEASON



Patrick Mwaungulu

Paul Master

Gomezgani Chirwa

Babatude Adepoju





1.7. TOP GOAL SCORER



Babatunde Adepoju



2.0. MEDIA AWARDS CATEGORY



The Nominees are:



2.1. Print



Mabvuto Kambuwe

Garry Chirwa

Joy Ndovie





2.2. Radio



Frank Kandu

Richard Tiyesi

Norbert Jameson

Titani Willard



2.3. Television



Idah Mwambazi

Tadala Manda

Hankey Chimtengo

Mphatso Chakhadza



2.4. Online



Edwin Mbewe

Eric Chiputula

Anthony Isaiah

Pemphero Musowa

McLloyd Kadzingo



2.5. Photography (Television)



Taufiq Chipinga

Richard Issa



2.6. Photography (Still and Print)



Emmanuel Simpokolwe

Bobby Kabango

Chifundo Zigunde



2.7. Commentator (Radio)



Williams Gondwa

Steve Liwewe Banda

Bright Kanyama

Peter Fote

Innocent Chitimbe



2.8. Analysis



Garry Chirwa

Mabvuto Kambuwe

Eric Chputula



Gowera said the awarding process in the TNM Super League awards continues to undergo improvements focusing on quality, efficacy, impartiality and excellence.



“This year’s awards saw the adoption of digital media tools to aggregate, score and assess winners. For the media awards category, we launched a separate website which was used to collect entries from journalists and acted as a platform for sharing of information.

In the player segment, the voting used an electronic tool, and overall, this has helped improve our efficiency in identifying winners,” said the Acting CEO.