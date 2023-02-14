Machinjiri residents threaten to close bypass road

Communities in Machinjiri Township in Blantyre have threatened to close the 3 kilometer road that pass through Chikapa to Mbwanda in area 2 for what they call negligence from authorities.

The bypass road has now turned into the only road currently under use following the destruction of the main tarmac road that has been rendered impassable due to heavy rains that affected the area a few days ago.

One of the concerned residents in Area 6, Barnabas Komakoma, who is Community Chairperson, has told MIJ Online that communities have been fixing the road using their own resources for the past 15 years as authorities like the Blantyre City Council have been neglecting the road despite various calls.

However, following the cut off of the main Machinjiri tarmac road, residents from affected areas have turned to using the 3 kilometer stretch, a situation that has angered surrounding communities who have threatened to close the road.