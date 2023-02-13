NAM selects development squads for Queens

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe, February 13: Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has expressed satisfaction with the three days selection trials for provisional squad for the national netball team ahead of the World Cup in South Africa.

The remarks were made by Technical Director of NAM Samuel Kanyenda on Sunday 12 February in Lilongwe at the Mpico netball court after completion of the trials.

Kanyenda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the scouting went well and believes once the players go through developmental programs they will be ready to play for the Queens.

Coach of the Queens national team Peace Chawinga who was also facilitator said the essence of the exercise was to ensure players are available to ensure proper transition into the national team and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts with NAM and the technical team.

“We corrected the error that was there, that we didn’t have a thorough path way for transitions but now we have under 19, 21, and 23 teams. The under 23 team will be our developmental side which will promote players to the national team,” she said.

Wing defender for Mafco Queens, Hope Ndala who was selected for the developmental team said the trials were eye opening.

Centre for Blue Eagles, Chimwemwe Chigunde selected for under 21 hailed the trials because girls from across Malawi had the chance to showcase their skills and she encouraged those not selected to keep working hard.

10 players from the developmental team will be selected to beef up the Queens for the World cup in July. The under 19 and 21 has a selection of 21 players each while the developmental side (under 23) has 45 players.