Monday, February 13, 2023
LatestPolitics

MCP ‘stops’ College of Medicine from hosting DPP’s fundraising dinner

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has postponed its fundraising dinner which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 18 of February 2023.

DPP Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has confirmed the development in a press statement made available to the publication.

According to Namalomba, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has stopped the Malawi College of Medicine from hosting the event hence the postponement.

Namalomba further said that a new date and venue for the event will be communicated in due course.

