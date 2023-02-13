Chakwera launches Cholera campaign…apologizes to health workers   

By Tiyanjane Mambucha

Lilongwe, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has, on behalf of Malawians, apologised to all health workers in the country over the recent work place violence in health care settings.

Speaking Monday when he toured Area 25 health facility, during the official launch of the Cholera campaign, President Chakwera said he understands the fear that has gripped health workers in the country because of the recent attacks by community members in Balaka and Lilongwe respectively.

“I commend health workers for their resilience to serve communities despite numerous challenges. No one would be comfortable to work in a threatened work place environment but because they took an oath they still work to serve communities.

“I am apologising, on behalf of Malawians, for the attacks and I seriously condemn the acts,” he said.

Launching the Tithetse Cholera Campaign at Mgona Community Ground, just after a few days when Mgona community residents attacked health workers and vandalised the Area 25 health facillity, the President said the campaign will see many activities being implemented aimed at eradicating the outbreak.

He said government has, since the onset of the outbreak, been doing a lot and stakeholders have stepped in to contain the spread of the disease but still cases are rising.

“It is because people’s behaviour are not changing making the situation dire. This campaign, wants to make sure that everyone across the country gets the message on how to prevent and contain this killer disease,’ said Chakwera.

United Nations representative, Rabecca Adah Donto commended efforts being done so far by different stakeholders through their generous contributions towards ending Cholera.

However, she said, despite all the efforts the situation remains a great concern hence the need for rapid response to help reduce the cases.

“This campaign is more critical and we should aim to reach far communities and encourage people to seek health care on time. There is a huge corrective task ahead of us, therefore, we should not do business as usual,” said Donto.

Paramount Chief Kawinga, heavily condemned the act of attacking health workers and vandalising health facilities over petty allegations and lies saying such communities surely do not deserve development projects.

According to statistics provided by Ministry of Health, all districts in the country have been affected since cholera was declared a public health emergency in Malawi.

The cumulative cases since the onset of the outbreak is 42, 427 and 1, 384 have been reported dead with Mangochi, Lilongwe, Blantyre, Salima and Balaka heavily affected.