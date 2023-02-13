BCC calls on residents to make the city safe

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Blantyre, Mana: Blantyre City Council (BCC) has called on people to join hands and make the city of Blantyre safe and vibrant ahead of this year’s city summit, which will take place on February 22 2023 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

The call comes when BCC is preparing for the city summit for people to discuss waste management, urban security and illegal street vending among other issues.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana) BCC’s Public Relations Officer, Deborah Luka said the city summit is important to the council because it will create an institutionalised and legal platform where different stakeholders will take part and resolve the issues in the city.

“All the preparations are set and we have invited different stakeholders to this summit such as former mayors of Blantyre city, industry and business captains, development partners, utility providers, government ministries, departments and agencies to support us in the summit,” she said.

Meanwhile, the statement that Blantyre City Council released on Friday depicts the theme of the summit as “make Blantyre city a liveable place for everyone”

“We are holding this summit to deliberate on what kind of city we want, to empower citizens and to shape the destiny of our city.

“In addition, we want to have a platform for collective visioning for the city we want, especially in terms of economic, social and physical development but also to promote a sense of collective ownership and pride of our city,” reads the statement.