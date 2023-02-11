Bible League Malawi takes gospel to Blantyre

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, February 11, MANA: Bible League Malawi, a Christian organisation which strives to support under resourced churches said on Friday it is geared to roll out a project dubbed: ‘Project Philip’ in Blantyre.

The project aims to support Christians with free bibles, trainings and other bible-based resources with support from Bible League International headquartered in the Netherlands.

Bible League Malawi project coordinator, Patrick NKhomeni said this in Blantyre, when the organisation presented the project to Blantyre District Executive Committee for approval.

“There are some Christians who despite going to church everyday might not be able to understand the bible better and we feel that the moment we do that, we will be in a position to enlighten them to understand the scriptures,” he said.

Nkhomeni said the project will be implemented across Blantyre rural and urban, adding that upon being successful it will be rolled out to other districts in the southern region before taking it to other regions.

He added that the organisation is geared to work with partners and collaborators such as local pastors and Christian groups such as Adventist Youth, Young Catholic Students and Student Christian Organisation of Malawi, among others.

In his remarks, Blantyre District Chief Planning and Development Officer, Pearson Mphangwe hailed the organisation for coming to Blantyre, saying the word of God is needed in every corner of the country: hence, the approval to be implemented in the district.

Mphangwe, therefore, urged different government departments and organisations in Blantyre to support the project to ensure it achievers the intended purpose.