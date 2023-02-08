spot_img
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Latest
National

Four immigration officers answering charges for abetting illegal Ethiopians report for duties

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The four immigration officers who were arrested for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants were handed bail on Tuesday but they reported for duties on Wednesday.

Prescott Zembani, Charles Kamfumu, Emmanuel Thamando and Major Nyirenda ,who are being accused of abuse of office by allegedly releasing 7 undocumented Ethiopian nationals unprocedurally were arrested by the police on weekend.

According to a police report, the 4 allegedly received a total of K700,000 from an agent in Mozambique so they could release the immigrants who were being held at Blantyre Police Station.

However, despite answering charges, the four reported for duties on Wednesday.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

