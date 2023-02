Veteran coach Eddington Ng’onamo has died at his Chileka residence in Blantyre.

His brother George Ng’onamo told the press that the former Malawi Football National team mentor has been unwell in recent days.

However, George said the cause of his brother’s death is not yet known.

Ng’onamo’s last coaching job was with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the just-ended season.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed deep shock and sadness over the untimely death of Ng’onamo.