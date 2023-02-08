Creative Arts crucial for SDGS’

By Andrew Magombo

Dzanja – Art breaks communication barriers

Lilongwe, February 8, Mana: Players in the Art industry have asked government and relevant stakeholders to start prioritizing creative arts as medium for fostering communication and participation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the local masses.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Director for Gender Lead, Sharon Nkhwanzi said art was useful tool, which transcends beyond entertainmentpurposes.

Nkhwanzi, an award winner of a sexual and reproductive health participatory approach programme for students, said it was high time Malawians understood SDGs through various channels of art, which informs and educates.

“Text books for elementary learners have more images than words because that’s their language. Similarly, we have music and local dances from our communities, these are some of the tools crucial for understanding and ownership of SDGs through participation,” she said.

Nkhwazi pleaded with government to invest more in the creative industry, which only has the University of Malawi as a higher learning institution, which trains Drama, Music, Films and Visual Arts.

She bemoaned lack of awareness among Malawians to embrace art as a tool, which can ensure that no one was left behind towards achieving the country’s development aspirations.

Nkhwazi – We should embrace art as a development tool

“Our parents need a mindset change because a majority feel studying drama or music in College is a waste of money yet it is this art which has potential to foster socioeconomic development,” the Director suggested.

Academician and Theatre Practitioner, Roselyn Dzanja said there was a strong need to develop art from the grassroots just like other essential professions.

“Many Malawians reside in rural areas where information is hard to get; however, art has the potential to break communication barriers on because it simplifies technical terms for a layman,

“Creative arts instill a top down approach for instance using a play to explore different ways in which you can achieve a communal goal like public finance management,” she said.

Dzanja called for policies that would enhance monetization of art as a driver for SDGs saying investing in Arts gives room to infrastructural development, employment, generating revenue, and job creation.

Recently, National Planning Commission (NPC) held a two-day national conference on organization and key among the themes was leaving no one behind in promoting SDGs.