Abida Mia for portable water

Minister of water and sanitation, Abida Mia says her ministry is committed in ensuring that people in the country have access to clean and portable water all the time.

She has made the sentiments on Thursday in Blantyre when she was touring Blantyre Water Board’s head office and its Zingwangwa water kiosks in a bid to appreciate its efforts in containing cholera pandemic. She also visited Zingwangwa health centre.

Before touring the sites, Mia was first briefed of the interventions that BWB is undertaking, so the pandemic is curbed.

BWB officials told her that they, among others, have made sure that all the water kiosks have running water throughout, despite the fact that some of them have outstanding bills to be settled by their owners.

Mia then commended the board for this development and other more adding they are in line with her ministry’s strong desire of seeing the pandemic, varnishing.

“From what I have witnessed today and during my past visits, Blantyre Water Board is doing all it can to ensure people in Blantyre are supplied with clean water. Water kiosks that were not operational have been re-opened and are now supplying water to low income communities,” said the minister.

“BWB has put on hold repayment of arrears by 432 water kiosks with prepaid meters so that the kiosks supply water without much interruption.”

The visit, which took her to Damalekani Kiosk among other kiosks in the township, revealed that some dwellers along Zingwangwa Hills are using water from sources which are contaminated.

It is said that they are digging wells close to pit latrines but the minister cautioned them of being extra careful of how they source water.

“We are however working hand in hand with Blantyre Water to ensure that clean water is accessible to them and this will be implemented soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, Blantyre Water Board chairperson, Joe Ching’ani has hailed the minister for the inspection describing it as an indicator of government’s commitment towards protection of various fundamental human rights of people that include access to water.