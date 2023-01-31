Govt bows to opposition MPs pressure

Smallholder Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) has released 3000 metric tonnes of Urea fertilizer to Eastern and Southern Regions following pressure from opposition Members of parliament.

The development follows a vigil at SFFRFM headquarters at Chirimba in Blantyre by the opposition Democratic Progress Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and UTM members of parliament.

Spokesperson for the disgruntled Members of Parliament, Esther Jolobala of Machinga, said the MPs have been assured that they will start receiving the commodity today.

“However, we will continue with the vigil to monitor that what the government has told us is being implemented. We want to see action not just words,” said Jolobala as quoted by Nation Online

Last week the government got 5000 metric tonnes of fertilizer from SFFRFM warehouses in Chirimba but only distributed 1000 MT to the two regions while the rest was sent to the Central Region.