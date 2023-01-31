29 people commit suicide in January

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Dead body in a mortuary

Blantyre, January 31: Malawi Police Service has disclosed that 29 people have committed suicide in January this year.

Malawi Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said cases of suicide are still on the increase despite massive sensitization campaigns the service is conducting.

“We are still sensitizing people through community gatherings to ensure that they should not consider suicide as solution to problems they are facing. Police have intensified teaching people to identify signs of depression to make sure that they are aware.

“Broken relationships, debts, drug and substance abuse among others are some of the reasons people commit suicide and youths are mostly affected, “said Namwaza.

Namwaza urged people to always seek help when they are having problems and not resort to ending their lives.

Clinical psychologist on Mental Issues Dr. Chiwoza Bandawe said that people should be trained on how they can handle their emotions and to know where they can find solutions when in problems.