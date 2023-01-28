Young professionals urged to join rotary

By Moses Nyirenda

Matambo (centre right) pining the new Rotarian.

Lilongwe, Mana: District Governor (DG) for Rotary district 9210 which covers Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Northern Mozambique, Manuela Matambo has urged young professionals in the country to join the rotary family and help in serving communities through various charity works.

Speaking on Saturday, after presiding over the induction of a new Rotarian for Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe, Abdulla Al Sahem Shahid, Matambo said that young professionals would make positive impact in the development of rotary clubs.

“Youths are our future, as time pass by, we are getting old and we need young people to follow us, in rotary we believe that young professionals would positively contribute in the development of the rotary clubs, ” Matambo said.

She therefore applauded the newly inducted Rotarian for Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe, Shahid who works in the field of Information Technology (IT), saying that his professional skills would be of great value to his rotary club.

She also urged other young professionals in the country to join rotary clubs of their choice and be part of rotary family.

Apart from presiding over the induction of the new Rotarian, the rotary district 9210 Governor from Mozambique also toured Grace Community Health Centre in Dowa, Mvera where Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe equipped a laboratory and maternity wing as part of its charity projects.

She hailed Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe for its interventions that are impacting communities in the country.

“Rotary Club of Bwaila is doing very well in implementing projects of impact, for example the Grace Centre which we visited is improving communities, that is what we want,” She said.

Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe President, Dr. Stella Kasirye said that as a club they will continue implementing different projects that would facilitate transformation of the communities across the country.

Kasirye further appreciated the DG for her visit saying that the visit has been of great benefit to Rotary Club of Bwaila-Lilongwe.