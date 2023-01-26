DC calls for citizen responsive budget

By Robert Nayeja

Participants During budgeting

Nsanje, January 26, Mana: Nsanje District Commissioner Dominic Mwandira has called on government department officials in the district to come up with 2024 annual budget that will address citizen challenges.

Mwandira was speaking on Wednesday in Blantyre during the official opening of a five day budget meeting for various sectors at the council.

The DC said people in the district trust that those working in government will deliver their expectations.

“The core business of government is to reduce poverty and improve social economic development of this country as such your programmes should reflect the same. Let me also remind all sectors that every planning and budgeting should be in line with departmental reform areas and Malawi Investment Plan 1,” he added.

Mwandira said the reforms were important as they promote efficiency in government business.

On this note, he urged the officers to take the budgeting session seriously and remain professional as they implement various projects and programmes in the district.

“I want to encourage you to do your job professionally so that you can serve the people of Nsanje better,” added the DC.

Speaking during the meeting Senior Irrigation Engineer for Nsanje, Jacob Moyo asked the department to work together so that the council as a unit delivers.

“There is need to allocate enough resources if we are to achieve our reform areas. There is also need for political will,” he added.