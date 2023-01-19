spot_img
Malawi police officer jailed for stealing goats  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A Malawian police officer Richard Mpomba has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour Nsanje First Grade Magistrate Court found him guilty of receiving stolen goats.

The Court through state Prosecutor Sub Inspector Victor Nachuma heard that on March 29 last year the convict Mpomba influenced his errand boys to steal goats for him.

In his submission, Nachuma asked the court to give a stiffer punishment to Mpomba considering that he was a police officer and that he intentionally committed the crime.

In mitigation, Mpomba through his lawyer prayed for leniency saying he was a first offender; his family depends on him and has lost his job because of the case.

Mpomba hails from Mwendothengo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Tengani in Nsanje.

Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani? My God, my God, why have you abandoned Malawi? 
