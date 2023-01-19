Zembani Band set to perform at Jai Banda’s birthday celebration

Blantyre, January 19: Soldier Lucius Banda and Zembani Band and other renowned Malawian musicians are set to perform during Jai Banda’s birthday celebration scheduled to take place on February 3, 2023 at Motel Paradise in Blantyre.

Event organizer Tonderai Banda, who is Jai Banda’s son, said the event has been organized in cerebration of his father who deserves a respect in the society for his passion in supporting and uplifting the music industry.

“Jai Banda’s contribution to the music industry is just huge as such it is important to remember and celebrate his life while he is still alive,” said Banda.

To make the event unique, the first 100 people to come will be given free brand new T-shirts and a bottle of a beverage.

Confirming the development, Zembani Band leader, Soldier Lucius Banda said Malawians should expect good performance from the band.

Leader of Chileka based reggae group, the Black Missionaries, who is also the group’s lead vocalist, Anjiru Fumulani said the band feels honoured to be part of the event and is set for the show.

Other artists set to perform are Nep Man, Sam Smack, Anthony Makondetsa, Khozie Masimbe, Moda Fumulani, Yanjanani Chumbu, Khuzah Ramphi, Mlaka Maliro, Tuff Lions International Reggae Band and Vibes Band.