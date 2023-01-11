spot_img
Two arrested for decorating cake with banknotes  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody two cake bakers for decorating a cake with Malawi Kwacha notes.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police, Ivy Mwalabu has identified the suspects as Tumpale Ghambi and Sibongire Kaira.

“The duo who are into cake baking business in Kanjedza on January 7, 2023 coated their cakes using Five hundred kwacha notes worthy MK35,000 as decoration and posted on Facebook as a way of advertising their business,” said Mwalabu

According to Police, Reserve Bank of Malawi officials reported the matter to Blantyre Police Station after noticing the advert on social media and police launched manhunt for the two.

The suspects have been charged accordingly and will appear before court when investigations are completed.

