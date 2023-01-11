High Court frees Mutharika’s step son Tadikira on bail

Mzuzu High Court has granted bail to former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s step son Tadikira Mafubza.

Mafubza was arrested in connection with the mass grave of 30 suspected illegal immigrants discovered at Mtangatanga forest reserve in Mzimba late last year.

He has been on remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe since his arrest on November 23 and the case was committed to Mzuzu high court.

Earlier in the day, lawyer for the accused and the state submitted to the court grounds of their bail application.

Lawyer for the accused Gilbert Khonyongwa prayed for his client to be released saying he is a Malawian and a family man with a permanent place of residence.

Khonyongwa further said Mafubza has a permanent employment with roads authority as well as firm roots to society thus making him likely to attend trial once the state is done with investigation and the matter is ready to commence.

In her ruling, Judge Gladys Gondwe agreed with the applicant and has thus granted bail on condition that the accused produce a cash bond of MK2 Million.

She further ordered the suspect, to provide two surities to be bonded at MK 5 Million each who should also be his blood relatives and to be reporting to police once a fortnight, surrender his travel documents and not to contact any of the prospective state witnesses.