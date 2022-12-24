The search for TNM Super League’s finest journalists is back

TNM Plc, the long-time sponsor of Malawi’s top flight football league, the Super League today proudly announces the opening of submissions for the 2022 Media Awards series.

The awards recognize excellence in the reporting of the country’s topflight league by local journalists. The period for accepting entries is December 22 to January 14, 2023.

Entries should be submitted either electronically through the link available on https://­tsulmediawards.com/­form/6 or through the awards secretariat, FD Communications Ltd offices in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Thereafter, an independent media jury will assess the entries and determine winners to be awarded at a joint Super League Awards Gala.

Announcing the awards, TNM Brands and Communication Manager Limbani Nsapato said; “After an exhilarating Super League season spiced up by international tournaments including the World Cup, we’ve finally arrived in the awards season.

“It’s that time again when we traditionally honour outstanding sports journalists who excel in coverage of the TNM Super League, to give millions of soccer fans the chance to be part of the country’s elite football league.”

He said to improve transparency and keep the media updated during period of the awards adjudication, a special website titled TNM Super League Media Awards (https://­tsulmediawards.com/) has been created to provide a platform of interaction for participants and other key stakeholders.

The jury is looking for the finest in the field of football journalism- Kanjere

Head of the awards’ independent media jury Peter Kanjere said this year’s awards will recognize outstanding media personalities in eight categories namely Print, Radio, Television, Digital, Photography (Print and Television), Commentary (Radio) and Best Analyst (Print Columnists, Bloggers, and Social Media commentary pages).

“The jury is looking for the finest in the field of football journalism. Special attention will be paid to the impact the coverage had on audiences,” said Kanjere, who also sits on the panel of other continental football awards.