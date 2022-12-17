DPP will bounce back before 2025 – APM

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika says the party will bounce back in government before 2025.

Professor Mutharika, who is also former Malawian President, made the remarks during a political rally held on Saturday in Mangochi.

According to Mutharika, DPP may be back before 2025, because President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration has ‘failed’ to run the country, and that will not continue up to 2025.

He further called upon those that left the DPP to rejoin the party and prepare for its return to power in 2025.

The rally was attended by senior DPP members such as Kondwani Nankhumwa, Goodall Gondwe, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha, and George Chaponda among others.

DPP is a political party in Malawi which was formed in February 2005 by the then Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika.