Farmer Field School Approach integrated by farmers in Thyolo

By Brenda Nkosi

Maize attacked by Fall Army Worms

Thyolo, December 14, Mana: Farmers in Thyolo District Council says the Farmer Field School (FFS) approach has helped them realize bumper yields as they are able to discuss issues and experiment together that enables them find local solutions to farming problems.

This was said on Wednesday in Thyolo during a Kulima Better Project implemented by Self Help Africa close out tour in Traditional Authority Kapichi.

Chairperson of Khokhola FSS Francis Mwakeya said as a group, they have a field where they set out four different plots and see which method is bringing out the best results.

Rasneck Nathan: KULIMA BETTER’s promotes sustainable agriculture growth to increase incomes, employment, food and nutrition security.

“In 2020, we tried experimenting treating Fall Army Worms by spraying water made from kalongonda (local beans), bonya (small fish), umbwe (Tephrosia vogeli) and one without. The one with kalongonda survived from the Fall Army Worms. We all applied it in our fields and our crops were not damaged by the worms,” he said.

Joseph Mandewe of Mitengo FFS said their yield have increased due to the expertise they get from the school.

“Because of the practical hands on we get from extension workers, we are able to apply proper farming methods such that most of us are no longer harvesting seven bags of maize on average, rather we are getting 20 bags now,” Mandewe.

Self Help Africa (SHA) Project Manager for Thyolo and Mulanje, Lasnet Nathan said the KULIMA BETTER’s promotes sustainable agriculture growth to increase incomes, employment, food and nutrition security.

Better Extension Training Transforming Economic Returns (BETTER) is part of the national Kutukula Ulimi m’Malawi (KULIMA) programme being implemented by Food and Agriculture Organisation, GIZ and SHA-led NGO consortium.

Mana/bn