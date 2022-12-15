16 nominated for NBM ICTAM innovation awards

NBM plc Projects Manager Chimwemwe Lipato (left) presents an award to one of the winners during last years Innovation Jam

Sixteen innovations have been nominated for this year’s Information Communication Technology (ICT) awards jointly organized by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc and ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM).

The awards fall under the 2022 Innovation Jam program aimed at giving a platform for the industry to interact and brainstorm on solutions that can change the nation for economic growth and enrichment of people’s lives through ICT based solutions.

In the Fintech category, the shortlist includes LinQFi, MlimiPay, and GroceUpp by Mathews Jere while in the eHealth category, the shortlist has Malawi Analytics Platform by EGPAF, eMobile Care by Wezzie Banda and Hendrix Bwanali from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), and MediSmart Solution by Smart Applications International Limited.

The AgriTech category has three innovation nominations namely Ziweto developed by Kondwani Matiya, Mbewu App by Emmanuel Nangwiya from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), and Milimonline by Maziko Fintech Solutions.

The Smart Inno category received several submissions and shortlisted innovations are Alonda by iMoSyS Creative Hub, Hand of Speech by Cliff and Madalitso Mnduwira, and Nsima cooker by Thokozani Liati. The other three innovations in this category are Denanse, Campopi Bottlers, and Deep Mute.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa expressed excitement towards the shortlisted innovations.

“Innovation keeps organizations relevant. The world around us is constantly changing, and in order to align to these dynamics, organizations and individuals need to innovate. NBM plc has been privileged to encourage Malawian innovators to develop solutions that are relevant and impactful to the nation. We look forward to an awards ceremony where outstanding innovations will be recognized,” she said.

ICTAM president Bram Fudzulani thanked NBM plc for sponsoring the awards and said the awards motivate innovators to come up with various innovations to solve problems being faced by Malawians through technology.

Innovators were given a month between October to November this year to submit their works.

The winners will be awarded during the ICTAM conference scheduled for this weekend in Mangochi.