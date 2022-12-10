Rhoda J Says GBV Activism Must Go On – Drops “Mundisapote”

BY HAROLD KAPINDU

As the world ends this year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign, South Africa based songbird, Rhoda J real name Rhoda Jedegwa has released a powerful track addressing Gender Based Violence (GBV) and women empowerment.

The release of the song has also coincided with 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence which are observed every year from 25 November to 10 December.

The 16 Days of Activism are meant to raise awareness around the various forms of GBV that affect women, girls, boys and men across the world.

In a statement, Rhoda J said the campaign must go on.

“We need to treat each other with love and respect. We need to give each other opportunities and support each other as husband and wife if we are to succeed in life. Men and women, boys and girls can ably coexist and enjoy shared economic opportunities,” she advised.

RHODA: We need to treat each other with love and respect.

In the song titled “Mundisapote”, Rhoda J is appealing to married men to stop abusing wives and support their businesses.

She further noted that when women’s economic opportunities are enforced, communities can ably fight the power imbalances which perpetrate violence against women and girls.

According to UN Women, violence against women remains a widespread and pervasive human rights violation affecting more than an estimated 1 in 3 women worldwide.

UNFPA states that in Malawi about 34% of women aged between 15 and 49 experience physical violence, 14% experience sexual violence, and 23% experience emotional violence.

The 2022 campaign was launched by Malawi’s Minister of Gender, Patricia Kaliati, at Linthipe Secondary School in Dedza where she called upon all stakeholders and the public to unite in the fight against GBV.



Kaliati also bemoaned lack of proper coordination among stakeholders in the fight as a drawback to combating the vice.

This year’s theme is “UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls!”.

Currently enjoying airplay across the country, “Mundisapote” audio and video are also both available on streaming and downloading sites.

Rhoda J on this year’s Mother’s Day also released a Paul Banda cover titled “Zikomo Amayi”. She said both singles are from her debut album titled “Oasis of Love” scheduled to drop next year.



“Mundisapote” was produced by Pon G.

Watch and Stream “Mundisapote” video on YouTube https://youtu.be/­dx6uLI2IxYM

Download “Mundisapote” on https://­www.malawi-music.com/­R/3774-rhoda-j/­13468-mundisapote/­19863-mundisapote-pro­d-pon-g