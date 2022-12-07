Former MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje to be released from prison this festive season

Former commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)Linda Kunje is set to be released from prison this festive season.

According to a letter seen by Capital FM, minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza is ordering the Malawi Prison Services Chief Commissioner to release Kunje.

In the letter Sendeza has informed the prison chief that Kunje has been included on the list of those to be released under the presidential pardon.

Kunje was convicted for blocking president Chakwera’s convoy as he was travelling from Zomba in the year 2021. (CFM NEWS