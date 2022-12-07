spot_img
13.8 C
New York
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Former MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje to be released from prison this festive season

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)Linda Kunje is set to be released from prison this festive season.

According to a letter seen by Capital FM, minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza is ordering the Malawi Prison Services Chief Commissioner to release Kunje.

In the letter Sendeza has informed the prison chief that Kunje has been included on the list of those to be released under the presidential pardon.

Kunje was convicted for blocking president Chakwera’s convoy as he was travelling from Zomba in the year 2021. (CFM NEWS

Previous article
Dear Steve or Steven Kayuni,
Next article
Chibuku excited with ‘Kuiphula Ndi Shake-Shake’ promo
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc