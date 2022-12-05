Nankhumwa lauds UN for various humanitarian support, holds fruitful meeting with UN Coordinator Maria Ribeiro

Ribeiro welcoming Nankhumwa

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed United Nations (UN) for its pivotal role it plays through the Sustainable Development Goals(SDG’s) in the country.

Nankhumwa was speaking in Lilongwe on Monday, December 5, 2022 when he had a discussion with the outgoing Acting UN Resident Coordinator Maria Ribeiro.

Nankhumwa cited the humanitarian support that UN provides to Malawi through its agencies like World Food Program (WFP)

“Its not a secret that Malawi is this year gripped by drought hence and the high fertilizer prices thereby rendering poor Malawians to be on the brink of famine.

“There is also a prolonged drought spell that is threatening many people and likely to face acute food insecurity. Am therefore asking your office to consider bailing Malawians out of famine through your good agencies,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa also thanked UN for the capacity building it continues to render to Malawi mainly in watchdog institutions including Parliament.

On her part, Ribeiro urged Nankhumwa to ensure that Malawi ends death penalty from it’s laws and that Disability Bill is passed in Parliament.

She also commented on the recent refugee relocations.

“Its my prayer that Malawi government follow all international instruments on dealing with the issue to avoid abusing the rights of the asylum seekers and the refugees.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by AFORD MP for Mzimba North who is also Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yeremiah Chihana.