The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says will not withdraw the corruption case involving former president Bakili Muluzi despite pursuing it for 17 years.

Muluzi is accused of abusing K1.7 billion during his 1994-2004 presidency which was deposited into his personal account.

The funds came to Malawi as aid from Taiwan, Morocco and Libya.

ACB Director Martha Chizuma has admitted that the case has faced a lot of challenges such as the death and old age of some key witnesses.- CAPITAL FM