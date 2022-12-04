Two killed as Hip-hop artist Malceba escapes death

Celebrated hip-hop musicians Malceba and Lameck Mwenewanda have escaped death in a fatal road accident that has killed a driver and pedestrian in Dedza district today.

Dedza Deputy Police Spokesperson, Cassim Manda has confirmed the development saying the artists were heading to Lilongwe from Zomba in a Honda fit vehicle registration number BY1692.

“Upon arriving at a place called Hinda near Chimbiya trade centre, the driver lost control of the vehicle which swerved to the extreme end of the road before hitting pedestrian John Namagunda, who died on the spot with the driver,” said Manda

According Manda, the Malceba real name Smart Banda sustained minor injuries while Mwenewanda has sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Malceba had just performed in Zomba district on Saturday night and on the fateful day was heading to Lilongwe where he was expected to partake in the bridal shower ceremony of his fiancée.