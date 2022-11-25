Govt lifts lake shore conference ban

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration has lifted a ban on civil servants’ Lakeshore meetings which government has been implementing since June to limit spending.

Minister responsible for Finance and Economic Affairs Sosten Gwengwe made the announcement on Friday during his mid-year budget review presentation at New Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

Gwengwe said the move has been done to promote the tourism industry which is recovering from effects brought by Covid-19.

The ban order was issued by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba in June this year to tame waste of government resources.