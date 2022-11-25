BREAKING: MCP fails to face the press on NOCMA scam

KAZAKO: This press briefing will not take place

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration has cancelled a ‘face the press’ briefing on National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) scandal which was to take place in Lilongwe today, Ministry of information confirms.

“Please take note that this press briefing will not take place,” reads a communiqué from Ministry of information sent to Malawi Voice reporter.

Dubbed as putting the record straight on issues at NOCMA, the briefing was to be addressed by Information minister Gospel Kazako, Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola and Energy Principal Secretary Alfonso Chikuni.

Presser announcement came barely two days after Hellen Buluma former NOCMA spilled beans and also implicated Colleen Zamba NOCMA’s Board Chair and Chikuni in some Unprocedural fuel deals.