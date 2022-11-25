Veep Chilima Arrested, Out on court bail

Chief resident magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has granted bail to Vice-President Dr. Saulos Chilima who was earlier today arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) .

He has been granted bail on condition that he pays K1 million cash bail bond, surrender his travel documents and that he should be reporting to ACB after every three months.

The Vice-President has also been ordered not to leave the country without the court’s clearance.

Chilima is alleged to have received a bribe of $280 000 (about K290 million) to facilitate the awarding of government contracts to companies linked to United Kingdom-based businessperson Zuneth Sattar— Xaviar Limited and Malachitte FZE.-( By Clement Chinoko, Nation Online)