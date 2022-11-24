EXCLUSIVE: Chakwera’s Administration in U$170 million AIP deal with another UK Ghost Company

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has been caught with pants down again following fresh revelations that it made deal with a UK based ‘ghost’ company- Auzano Capital Management Ltd- to act as a guarantor for Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM).

According to documents in our custody, in the shabby U$170 Million deal Auzano Capital Management Ltd was asked by Malawi government to find a financier who will help SFFRFM to buy fertilizer from UK under this year’s Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

The agreement was signed and witnessed by President Chakwera’s trusted errand boy Sosten Gwengwe who is also Minister of Finance and Economic affairs on behalf of the Malawi government.

An investigation by this publication has established that Auzano Capital Management Ltd has only been in operational for a period of one year, has no permanent address and a website.