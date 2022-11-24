DPP Graphic Designer Mbalule Walks His Last Mile

The body of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) graphic designer Stephen Mbalule was laid to rest on Wednesday at Nguluwe Village in the Traditional authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

Mbalule died on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre.

Mbalule designed the first DPP cloth, while working as Bingu Wa Mutharika’s personal graphic designer.

Nankhumwa laying wreath

The late Mbalule is also behind the graphic design of Mutharika’s book: The African Dream: from poverty to prosperity.

DPP’s Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP Councillors and other top party officials led party sympathisers, friends and relatives in paying their last respect to Mbalule.