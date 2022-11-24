spot_img
6.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 24, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

DPP Graphic Designer Mbalule Walks His Last Mile

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The body of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) graphic designer Stephen Mbalule was laid to rest on Wednesday at Nguluwe Village in the Traditional authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

Mbalule died on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre.

Mbalule designed the first DPP cloth, while working as Bingu Wa Mutharika’s personal graphic designer.

Nankhumwa laying wreath

The late Mbalule is also behind the graphic design of Mutharika’s book: The African Dream: from poverty to prosperity.

DPP’s Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP Councillors and other top party officials led party sympathisers, friends and relatives in paying their last respect to Mbalule.

Previous article
Culture of silence fueling suicide cases among men-Kaliati
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc