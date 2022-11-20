Water Minister Abida Mia hails World Vision for solar powered water system project in Ntcheu

By Maston Kaiya, Mana

Mia at the inauguration of solar powered water system at the school

Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia has hailed World Vision’s WASH Policy for supporting government’s efforts in making access to water easy.

Mia made the remarks at Galeta Primary School in Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu during the inauguration of solar powered water system at the school.

She said her ministry will continue working together with various organisations in WASH projects to ensure that there is 100 per cent access to potable water.

“We commend World Vision for the projects they are implementing in our country as they are helping a huge percentage of the country’s population.

“We will continue working together with them and giving directions to all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in WASH projects to achieve our intended goal,” she said.

World Vision International Malawi says it is reviewing its Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) Policy and Water Act to enhance universal WASH coverage in the country.

World Vision Malawi WASH Technical Programme Manager, Isaiah Odhiambo Sei said there is need for more players to improve sanitation and increase access to WASH services in the country, hence the review of the policy to give platform for public private partnership.

“As World Vision, we are reviewing Water Act and WASH Policy which will allow partners to participate in order to achieve universal WASH access in accordance with the Ministry of Water and Sanitation,” he said.

In his remarks, Ntcheu District Council Chairperson, Morris Maziya, appreciated World Vision for the projects it is implementing in the district saying the water project will improve people’s lives in the district.

World Vision has planted six solar powered water systems in Ntcheu and constructed 14 modern toilets in six schools.