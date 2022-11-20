Malawi waiting for investors on cable cars

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Blantyre, Mana: Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Spokesperson Simon Mbvundula has said they are waiting for investors to finalize the plans of introducing cable cars on Mulanje and Zomba mountains as one way of improving tourism services in the country.

He made the remarks on Saturday against the background of the completion of a study on establishing cable cars on the two mountains.

Mbvundula observed that having cable cars was an effective tool of improving the country’s economy and tourism sector.

“We have done pre-feasibility study and the good thing is that Mulanje is a popular tourist destination and there are no worries for investors to accept it,” he said.

“Cable cars are intended to assist in creating job opportunities, increasing tax revenue and levies for the country, promoting a sense of pride among citizens and residence, enhancing Mulanje, Zomba and Malawi profile and bringing infrastructural development and of course spill over benefits to other sectors,” Mbvundula added.

He said that the Tourism Department shall provide a marketing strategy to popularize the investment to both local and international tourists.

An Economic Expert, Arthur Ngwende said the significance of the project on both economic and service level sectors.

“The project was suggested long-time ago and if such services are available in the country, it will create opportunities for people to spend more on the service which will bring forex to the country.

“If we have more services those mountains will assist in bringing more money and increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

Cable cars are a type of cable railways used for mass transit in which rail cars are held by a continuously moving cable running at a constant speed.