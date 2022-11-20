BY IDRIS AL NASSAH

When the People’s Revolution takes over, we will shut down the useless relic Ministry of Information. The tax money saved will go to improving the lives of millions of people who have been waiting, since 1964, for a country that works for all.

That useless Ministry, like so many other government departments, has simply been used by successive governments as a way of giving jobs to party operatives and their associates who can’t competently find employment elsewhere.

Do not cry for Gospel; he will go back to Zodiak to do what he does best.

I’m not too sure where the political functionaries, cadets and young crocodiles packing that ministry will go. But don’t cry for them either. They had it coming…